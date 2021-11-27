Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

