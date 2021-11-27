Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.32 Million

Brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to announce sales of $311.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.80 million. Envestnet posted sales of $263.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envestnet.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Envestnet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after acquiring an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 167.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
