Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.32 Million

Brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to announce sales of $311.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.80 million. Envestnet posted sales of $263.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Envestnet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after acquiring an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 167.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.