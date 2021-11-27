Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594,931 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 13,436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1,843.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 205,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 195,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

NYSE:ENV opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

