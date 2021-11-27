EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

