EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EPR. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

