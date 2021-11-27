Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franchise Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $3.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

