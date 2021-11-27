Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Esquire Financial stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.10. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

