ETNA Network Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $274,310.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00061256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00102850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.92 or 0.07412047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.11 or 1.00117613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

