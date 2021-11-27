Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in November

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ETCMY remained flat at $$3.24 during trading on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

