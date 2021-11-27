Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.00.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.40. 139,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.