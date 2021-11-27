Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.08 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Everipedia has a market cap of $188.81 million and $18.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,446,313 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

