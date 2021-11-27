Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.72. 964,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

