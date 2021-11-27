EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.14

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 370762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.