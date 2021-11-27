ExcelFin Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:XFINU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 30th

ExcelFin Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:XFINU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 30th. ExcelFin Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of XFINU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

