Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley Sells 17,236 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 91,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.