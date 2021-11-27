Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.