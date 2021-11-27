Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0017

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $792,193.65 and approximately $2,644.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00232005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

