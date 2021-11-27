Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,500 shares of company stock worth $335,152. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 208.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 111.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FMNB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

