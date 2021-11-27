Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Farmland Partners posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 122.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.85. 313,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,206. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

