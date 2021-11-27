Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.58.

NYSE:FRT traded down $6.75 on Friday, reaching $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 432,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,176. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

