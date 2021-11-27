FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.48.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:FDX traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.57 and a 200-day moving average of $269.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

