Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock.

FXPO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

FXPO opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 204.20 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 721.60. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

