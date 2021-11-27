Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 598.9% in November

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 598.9% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 876.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 715.8% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $60.43. 328,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,833. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $63.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.