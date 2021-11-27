Financial Enhancement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT opened at $329.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

