Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial by 28.0% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $8,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

