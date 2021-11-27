Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 200 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 123,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

