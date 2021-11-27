Financial Survey: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) & Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.26%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% Lordstown Motors N/A -57.03% -49.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -2.27

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

