Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock remained flat at $$6.22 on Friday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

