First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $669,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $996,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $1,356,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $1,864,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FICS remained flat at $$35.42 during trading hours on Friday. 83 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.