First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 225,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.