First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the October 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $33.79. 49,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

