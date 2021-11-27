First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the October 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $33.79. 49,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.
