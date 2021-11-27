Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Fiserv posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

