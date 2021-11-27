Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Increased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 12.3% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 66,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 101,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $204.74 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

