FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 882 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $81.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.