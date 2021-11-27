FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $3,243,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,641 shares of company stock valued at $32,600,772. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

