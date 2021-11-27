FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,710,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,665,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCTX opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.98. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

