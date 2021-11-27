FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $172.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.51 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.