FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,634 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.