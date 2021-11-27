FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Doma alerts:

DOMA opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03. Doma Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

DOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.