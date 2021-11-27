Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Shares Down 2.6%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 73,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 84,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04.

Fobi Ai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi Ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.