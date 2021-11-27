Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.72). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $152,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. 96,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,968. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

