Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 93.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,604 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 350,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 164.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHTX stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

