Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL opened at $48.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

