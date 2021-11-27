Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL opened at $48.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.