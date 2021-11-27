Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $546.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.74 and a 12 month high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $523.32 and a 200 day moving average of $492.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

