Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $277.74 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $292.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.46.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

