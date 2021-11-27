Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

