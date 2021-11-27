Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,105 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

