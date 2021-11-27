Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 82.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

