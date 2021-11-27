Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

