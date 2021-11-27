Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,738 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $128.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $136.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

